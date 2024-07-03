Standard Chartered and Bidyanondo join hands for plastic recycling programme

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 06:59 pm

Related News

Standard Chartered and Bidyanondo join hands for plastic recycling programme

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 06:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnering with the Bidyanondo Foundation to launch a plastic exchange programme to promote recycling and sustainability while supporting approximately 82,000 individuals.

As part of this project, the Bank will collaborate with the Bidyanondo Foundation to establish 65 plastic exchange camps, reads a press release.

Community members will be able to gather and submit their plastic waste at these designated locations, and in exchange take away essential commodities they need such as rice, oil, and other necessities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This pioneering approach not only incentivises recycling but also provides tangible benefits to individuals and families, enhancing their quality of life.

Additionally, the plastic collected as part of this initiative will be recycled and used to produce rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. This directly supports Standard Chartered's commitment to championing sustainability and building a circular economy in Bangladesh.

Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental issues as it poses severe threats to marine life, ecosystems, and human health. Recycling helps to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and oceans, conserves natural resources, and decreases greenhouse gas emissions.

It is expected that this project will help to recycle nearly 227 metrics tonnes of plastic.

The collaboration between Standard Chartered and Bidyanondo aims to address these critical issues at a grassroots level. By encouraging thousands of community members to actively participate in recycling, the project hopes to foster a culture of circular economy, environmental responsibility, and sustainable living.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh Managing Director and Head of Financial Markets Muhit Rahman said, "In 2020, it is reported that of the 977,000 tonnes of plastic consumed, only 31% was recycled. This means that nearly 70% of plastic waste is damaging our environment and harming members of our community. This initiative, launched in partnership with the Bidyanondo Foundation aligns with our Bank's commitment to sustainability and community support. By encouraging recycling, we are not only addressing the critical issue of plastic waste but also providing meaningful assistance to thousands of people by promoting a circular economy."

Bidyanondo Foundation Chairman Kishor Kumar Das, said, "There is no way to avoid the pollution of urban life or the threat to marine biodiversity without taking action to recycle waste and plastic – and this action not possible if we are only depending on Government initiatives. Social awareness is very important, along with connecting people from all parts of the country to plastic recycling projects. In this regard, this initiative with Standard Chartered Bangladesh is really commendable. Specifically, the effort taken to make the project sustainable by reusing the recycled plastic in this project is praiseworthy."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. For more than 119 years, the Bank has remained dedicated to driving commerce and development by investing in communities; expanding the reach and scale of services to promote greater inclusion; and creating new opportunities. Standard Chartered's community engagement and sustainability initiatives focus on economic empowerment; improving access to health, education, financial literacy; supporting agricultural innovation; promoting sports, arts, and culture as drivers of positive social transformation; and combatting climate change.

Bidyanondo Foundation is a non-profit organisation registered under the Bangladesh Department of Social Services. The Bidyanondo Foundation works to help poor communities across Bangladesh and performs a variety of essential social welfare activities.

Standard Chartered / Bidyanondo / Standard Chartered Bangladesh / Bidyanondo Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

4h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

6h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

Inauguration of DNCC Smart School Bus Service

53m | Videos
Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

Students block Dhaka-Aricha highway demanding quota abolition

1h | Videos
Early election calculations in the UK

Early election calculations in the UK

1h | Videos
Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil's quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension

Vinicius Jr. will miss Brazil's quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension

2h | Videos