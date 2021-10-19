SIBL opens six new sub-branches

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:16 pm

Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank Limited, Quazi Osman Ali virtually inaugurated the new sub-branches as the chief guest recently

Social Islami Bank Limited opened six new sub-branches at Lahini Bottola and Khoksa in Kushtia, Mahini Bazar in Cumilla, Green Road and Kalachandpur in Dhaka and Gazipur Board Bazar in Gazipur.

Managing Director and CEO of Social Islami Bank Limited, Quazi Osman Ali virtually inaugurated the new sub-branches as the chief guest recently, said a press release.

Md Tajul Islam, additional managing director, Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, company secretary, Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication division, Saif Al-Amin, head of branches control and general banking division, managers of controlling branch, in-charge of the sub-branches and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.

SIBL / Social Islami Bank Limited

