Social Islami Bank arranges business review meeting in Cumilla

Social Islami Bank arranged a business review meeting with the branches and sub-branches of Cumilla Zone on 29th June 2024 at Bangladesh Academy For Rural Development, Cumilla.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors were present as special guests in the meeting. Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Md. Towhid Hossain, Head of Investment Risk Management Division-I and Abdul Hamid, Zonal Head of Cumilla were also present at the event.

The meeting was also attended by Branch managers, operation managers, subbranch in-charges, and officers of Cumilla Zone. Business performance and prospects of Cumilla region were discussed in the meeting.