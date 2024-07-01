Social Islami Bank arranges business review meeting in Cumilla

Corporates

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 02:10 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:10 am

Related News

Social Islami Bank arranges business review meeting in Cumilla

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 02:10 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 03:10 am
Social Islami Bank arranges business review meeting in Cumilla

Social Islami Bank arranged a business review meeting with the branches and sub-branches of Cumilla Zone on 29th  June 2024 at Bangladesh Academy For Rural Development, Cumilla.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, was present as chief guest, reads a press release.

Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Directors were present as special guests in the meeting.  Joynal Abedin, Head of Branches Control Division, Md. Towhid Hossain, Head of Investment Risk Management Division-I and Abdul Hamid, Zonal Head of Cumilla were also present at the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting was also attended by Branch managers, operation managers, subbranch in-charges, and officers of Cumilla Zone. Business performance and prospects of Cumilla region were discussed in the meeting.

 

 

SIBL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

12h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

14h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

7h | Videos
India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

8h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

9h | Videos