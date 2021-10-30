SHAREit amongst top 10 fastest growing apps globally, says analytics platform App Annie

SHAREit Group announced on Saturday that its file-sharing, content streaming and gaming app SHAREit, has been recognised amongst the top 10 fastest growing apps globally due to a high volume of downloads during Q3 2021.

SHAREit made the claim via a press release issued in this regard on Saturday.

The rankings of the top breakout apps in Q3 were provided by App Annie, a mobile data and analytics platform.

According to the release, in the recent released edition of the Performance Index report by AppsFlyer, SHAREit has been ranked highly across multiple categories and regions, spotted top 4 position globally after Google, Facebook and TikTok in the non-gaming volume rankings for IAP index across all categories.

SHAREit also emerged as the fastest-growing publisher in North America and second fastest in Latin America, after TikTok, the release said.

Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group Karam Malhotra said, "The pandemic pushed consumers around the globe to spend more time on their mobile phones, where they have been looking for entertainment and gaming options. This has sparked SHAREit's usage in newer markets and accelerated its adoption in the existing ones. Specifically, in the emerging markets like Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where consumers do not have a steady internet connection, for example, SHAREit through its offline capability, has been making digital content more accessible by enabling them to share apps, music, videos and games with their peers."

"We are excited to be amongst the top 10 fastest-growing apps in the world and our two recent major achievements have well highlighted the growth rate and value of our products and marketing platform services globally, which have been widely recognized by our users and partners. I am looking forward to building on this milestone while driving more digital inclusion moving forward," added Karam.