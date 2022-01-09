SHAREit promoting efficiency, ensuring performance in a technology-driven world

Tech

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 12:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Efficiency and performance are the two essentials we usually look for in this technology-driven, fast-paced world. 

Quite obviously, this leads to the necessity of apps that make life easier by serving the purpose of efficacy. 

With the increased device and data dependency, especially during the pandemic era, we all need to meet our requirements – be it personal or professional – through apps. 

Hence, newer apps are being introduced, and existing apps have been evolving in efforts to accommodate the increasing need for an efficient lifestyle. 

Efficiency and top-notch performances are prerequisites of success for almost anything and anyone. 

Getting things done successfully in the tech-dependent world demands the use of apps that enhance productivity in the best manner. 

To help people keep pace with the galloping digitization in a tech-dependent world, apps like SHAREit have been emerging to aid productivity and entertainment in various, multidimensional ways.

It is basically an all-in-one app, primarily focused on file-sharing but not limited to just that. Be it content consumption, gaming, or advertising for the growth of app businesses, SHAREit does it all. 

Consider a situation – you urgently need to transfer a big file from a laptop to your mobile device, but you forgot your flash drive and USB cables at home, and the internet is too slow. What can you do? 

We face such scenarios quite often, where SHAREit is no less than a savior to many. It helps in file sharing without the hassle of any cables or other extensions. Files can be shared from a device to another in an efficient and barrierless manner, just with a few taps. 

It is often difficult to share files within devices of different operating software (for example, iOS to Android). SHAREit breaks through this barrier and allows any kind of content to be shared within any device, regardless of its type or operating software. 

Besides setting an example of convenience for its users, the app is also an ad platform for many app businesses, where brands can target and reach their audiences to drive awareness and installs. 

With the increasing number of downloads, the app accounts for huge possibilities for brands to reach a bigger window of potential users. 

As people are getting used to staying indoors and getting most of their work done virtually through technology, the requirement for such ad platforms is exponentially rising for brands. 

The efficiency and performance of SHAREit have helped the app gain popularity and recognition on various platforms, including AppsFlyer, where it has been ranked highly in the Performance Index XIII for H1, 2021. 

Serving hundreds of brands in various industries globally, the company has consolidated its position as a top media source for all categories year over year. It has been ranked No. 4 globally after Google, Facebook, and TikTok across all categories in the

IAP index, helping finance, e-commerce, life and culture, social and utility group apps drive a high share of paying users, and boost revenue.

Efficiency, performance, and convenience are what SHAREit is offering its users who are looking for a hassle-free and productive life. Exemplifying the true meaning of "multipurpose," the app has been winning the hearts of its users by coming in handy in many day-to-day situations. Sharing files has never been simpler.
 

