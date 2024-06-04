Robi Datathon 3.0 awards top three teams with Tk10 lakh

Robi Axiata Limited, one of the country's leading digital services providers, successfully concluded the grand finale of Datathon 3.0 on Monday (3 June).

The event held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), marked the culmination of Bangladesh's premier data science competition, reads a press release.

The winners of Datathon 3.0 were awarded a total of Tk10 lakh in prizes. The champion team 'ACI_ServerDown' received Tk5 lakh, the first runners-up team 'YellowKing' received Tk3 lakh, and the second runners-up team 'Big Data AI Data Science' received Tk2 lakh. State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak presented the awards to the winners at the gala event as chief guest.

The event was graced by the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim, the former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team Tamim Iqbal Khan as special guests. The Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Robi Axiata Limited, Rajeev Sethi, was also present, along with distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors.

Datathon 3.0 attracted over 3,500 participants organised into more than 1,000 teams. Following a rigorous competition held at Robi's corporate headquarters from May 24th to May 25th, the most talented and innovative teams advanced to the main gala event at BICC.

This rigorous 48-hour competition saw data enthusiasts showcase their problem-solving abilities and machine-learning expertise. The event was judged by a panel of local and global data science experts, providing participants with invaluable exposure and feedback.

The gala event at BICC not only highlighted the exceptional talents of the participants but also celebrated their innovative contributions. It presents a tremendous opportunity for data scientists, business analysts, statisticians, data engineers, programmers, key organizations, various industries, startups, and data enthusiasts.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, " We need data scientists in every sector including education, entertainment, and sports. Our talented young generation will play a significant role in this field." He further highlighted, "We utilised data-driven decisions during the Corona crisis. That is what enabled us to be recognized as the 5th most successful country in the world in dealing with Covid."

The state minister also expressed gratitude to Robi Axiata Limited for organising Datathon 3.0 assuring collaboration with the winners in future endeavors.

"We are thrilled to see the immense talent and innovation demonstrated by participants in Datathon 3.0. This event highlights the potential of data science in solving real-world problems and reinforces our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the brightest minds in the field. We look forward to witnessing the groundbreaking solutions that have emerged from this gala event," Rajeev Sethi, MD and CEO Robi Axiata Limited, said.

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Ltd. is the platinum sponsor of Datathon 3.0. ADA Bangladesh is the digital media partner, Axentec PlC is the integration partner and Brainstation 23 have been the cloud expertise partner of the prestigious competition.