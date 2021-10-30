Robi profit surges in Q3

Robi Axiata Limited, which got listed on the stock exchanges last year, witnessed a 122% increase in net profit in the July-September quarter of this year.

In the third quarter of this year, its net profit rose to Tk86.45 crore, which was Tk38.88 crore in the same period last year.

In the July-September quarter of 2021, Robi's revenue rose by 7.82% to Tk2,085 crore, which was Tk1,933.74 crore in the same period of 2020.

Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.17 in the third quarter of this year, which was Tk0.08 in the same period of the previous year.

The company's revenue grew by 8% to Tk6,096.83 crore in the January-September period of this year, which was Tk5,644.11 crore during the same time the previous year.

Its profit rose to Tk167.38 crore in the first nine months of 2021, which was Tk88.54 crore in the same period of 2020.

During this period, its EPS stood at Tk0.32, which was Tk0.25 in the same period the previous year.

The company has raised Tk523.79 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), selling its primary shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

The company will expand its network with this capital.

In 2020, the company made a Tk155.33 crore profit but did not declare any dividend to its shareholders for that year.

Later, it declared a 3% cash dividend based on its profit in the January-March period of this year.

Robi Axiata Limited is the second-largest telecom company in the country. The Axiata Group Berhad of Malaysia holds 61.82%, Bharti Airtel of India holds 28.18%, and the general public holds the remaining 10% share of the company.

On 24 December 2020, the company made its debut in the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges with the largest ever IPO.

Robi's has 51.8 million subscribers, out of which close to 20 million are 4G subscribers, as of the end of June 2021.

The company commenced operation in 1997 as Telekom Malaysia International (Bangladesh) with the brand name 'Aktel'.

In 2010, it was rebranded as "Robi" and the company changed its name to Robi Axiata Limited. There was also a merger with Airtel.

