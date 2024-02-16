Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

Robi Axiata Limited, a leading mobile network operator in the country, has secured the sponsorship rights for the Bangladesh national cricket team in a significant three-and-a-half-year agreement with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The two parties inked the deal on Friday at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur, and according to the agreement, Robi would pay 50 crore taka to BCB. The contract runs from February this year to July 2027.

"BCB is delighted to have Robi as the sponsor of the national team. Through this partnership, we anticipate reaching new heights in Bangladesh cricket in the days to come," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.

After the conclusion of its previous sponsorship deal with Daraz on November 30 last year, BCB had been actively seeking a new sponsor for the national teams.

Robi had previously served as the title sponsor of the national team, entering into a two-year agreement with BCB for 41.41 crore taka in 2015. This agreement was extended in 2017 with intentions to continue until the 2019 World Cup, but Robi opted to terminate the sponsorship deal in August 2018.