Paperfly signs agreement with Digicon

Paperfly, the strongest doorstep logistics delivery network of the country, has recently signed an agreement with outsourcing organisation Digicon Technologies Limited to manage their call center service.

This agreement between Paperfly and Digicon will help resolve customer issues faster paving the way for even better customer experience, reads a press release on Saturday.

Paperfly is known for tech-based doorstep delivery facilities and superior customer service. Over the years, they have heavily focused on improving the interaction with their customers.

Digicon Technologies Ltd is a leading outsourcing organization in the country, with an industry leading edge in the vertical of BPO and IT/ITES solutions.