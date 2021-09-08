Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

Paperfly, the country's largest tech-bound logistic network, has sent a legal notice to the controversial e-commerce company Evaly over outstanding payments.

Evaly owes several millions of takas to Paperfly, however, the platform didn't settle the bill worth Tk 70 million since January, officials told media.

"Paperfly has been giving doorstep delivery service to Evaly for quite some time and was facing a massive challenge to recover outstanding payments. Besides, Evaly didn't respond to any query despite multiple attempts to resolve the issue, and Paperfly now preparing to take legal action against the company," said Farreen Mansur, revenue assurance manager at Paperfly.

"We have already sent legal notices to Evaly on Monday, now we are preparing for further steps, she added.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

And the refund cheques given to customers have bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel, the managing director of Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.