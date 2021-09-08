Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

Corporates

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:48 pm

Related News

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

Evaly owes several millions of takas to Paperfly, however, the platform didn’t settle the bill worth of Tk 70 million since January

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:48 pm
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

Paperfly, the country's largest tech-bound logistic network, has sent a legal notice to the controversial e-commerce company Evaly over outstanding payments.

Evaly owes several millions of takas to Paperfly, however, the platform didn't settle the bill worth Tk 70 million since January, officials told media.

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

"Paperfly has been giving doorstep delivery service to Evaly for quite some time and was facing a massive challenge to recover outstanding payments. Besides, Evaly didn't respond to any query despite multiple attempts to resolve the issue, and Paperfly now preparing to take legal action against the company," said Farreen Mansur, revenue assurance manager at Paperfly.

"We have already sent legal notices to Evaly on Monday, now we are preparing for further steps, she added.

Keep Reading:

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

And the refund cheques given to customers have bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Jamuna Group ditches Evaly 'investment plan'

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel, the managing director of Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also the chairman of the company, from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.

Economy / Top News

Evaly / Paperfly / Legal Notice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

22h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

22h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

22h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places