Evaly owes merchants Tk205.86 crore

The e-commerce platform Evaly owes around Tk205.86 crore to its merchants, according to a reply to a commerce ministry show-cause notice submitted by the company's Managing Director Mohammad Rassel.

In the reply, Evaly informed that they are doing business through contractual agreement with the merchants. Merchants make 15-20 percent profit from the sales at Evaly.

However, Evaly did not mention any time for paying the merchants.

The controversial e-commerce platform now says they will pay the customers from the profit and new investments in next five months.

Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told The Business Standard, "We have received the reply of Evaly. We formed a committee to look into the matter. The committee will sit immediately to analyze its liabilities, business policy and will take further steps.

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of commerce ministry, said, "Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel wanted to meet us. We talked with a lawyer, he can meet. But we can get the information from Evaly after asking them.

He also said, "We don't want to put him in trouble as customers will also be in trouble too. But we will focus on the interest of customers and merchants. They are our first priority. They will be saved first, then Evaly.

Earlier on 26 August, Evaly informed the commerce ministry that they owe around Tk311 crore to more than 2 lakh customers.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

And the refund cheques given to customers have bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Sources said that the ACC inquiry team sent letters to the commerce ministry, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of the Bangladesh Bank, city corporation, the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC), the Criminal Investigation Department and some organisations.

The ACC launched an inquiry against Evaly on 8 July following a commerce ministry request for legal action over alleged embezzlement of Tk338 crore Evaly took in advance from customers and owed to merchants.

Earlier on 4 July, the commerce ministry sent separate letters to the home ministry, the ACC, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Bangladesh Competition Commission to take legal action against Evaly by investigating the non-delivery of goods after accepting Tk214 crore in advance payment from customers and the refund of Tk190 crore owed to businesses.

In an inspection report submitted to the commerce ministry last month, the Bangladesh Bank said Evaly's total liability was Tk407.18 crore. After receiving Tk213.94 crore in advance from customers and Tk189.85 crore from merchants, the company was expected to have at least Tk403.80 crore in current assets, but it had only Tk65.17 crore.