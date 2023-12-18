Nice Cotton achieves ‘LEED Platinum’ certificate from USGBC

18 December, 2023
Nice Cotton Limited has recently been awarded with 'LEED Platinum' certificate for its sustainable development, economic usage of electricity, gas and water and environment friendly working conditions.

Sultana Jahan, vice-chairman of Labib Group received the certificate from ECORAY GROUP (a listed Consultant of US Green Building Council) on Monday (18 December), reads a press release.

Salahuddin Alamgir (CIP), chairman of Labib Group; Pankaj Kumar Karmakar, deputy managing director (Dyeing Division); Masuda Islam Shiuly, deputy managing director of Nice Cotton Limited; Subrota Roy, managing director of ECORAY GROUP and other distinguished guests from Nice Cotton Limited & ECORAY GROUP were present and graced the occasion.

It is to be mentioned that Nice Cotton Limited is one of the largest Dyeing Industries in the world and it is a sister concern of Labib Group which is involved in various businesses like RMG, textile, banking, leasing, electronics, IT, cattle farm and others alike and it has been relentlessly contributing to the National Exchequer through continuous development, earning foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities in Bangladesh.
 

