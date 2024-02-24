2 more factories get LEED platinum certificate

24 February, 2024, 12:20 pm
The two new factories are Comfit Composite Knit Ltd and Fakir Eco Knitwears Ltd, both with a platinum certification of 85 points. Platinum is the highest ranking achievable within the LEED framework

Two more factories in Bangladesh have earned the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, bringing the total number to 209, according to the BGMEA.

The two new factories are Comfit Composite Knit Ltd and Fakir Eco Knitwears Ltd, both with a platinum certification of 85 points. Platinum is the highest ranking achievable within the LEED framework.

With this achievement, Bangladesh holds 54 of the top 100 and 18 of the top 20 in LEED Green Factory rankings worldwide.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "The RMG industry in Bangladesh, once being questioned for its workplace safety standards, has emerged as a role model for its workplace safety standard and cleaner manufacturing. In fact, the global fashion industry accounts for 10% of carbon emissions globally, urging significant global attention to become more responsive toward climate."

Bangladesh, being one of the least carbon emitting countries per capita, has made a remarkable move regarding its industrialisation and economic vision. 

"Despite all the hurdles the industry is passing through, especially in the past few years caused by the pandemic, global conflicts causing inflation and now impacting the retail industries and consumer spending. Such a marathon in revolutionising green industrialisation, is a testament to our uncompromised stance toward sustainability.

"Qualifying for LEED certification is not an easy task, it requires significant investment and most importantly it requires a vision and commitment to our planet and our future generations. Every single step taken by a factory earns a point, and every point earned justifies a unique contribution to our planet Earth," said Faruque Hassan. 

"More importantly, through our actions and improvements, Bangladesh continues to be a preferred sourcing destination for the global brands. We have 500 more factories in the queue to get LEED certification, and I believe more surprises are waiting ahead," he added.

