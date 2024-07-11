4 new factories in Bangladesh get LEED Platinum certification

Four new factories in Bangladesh have recently been certified as LEED Platinum, marking a significant achievement in the country's sustainable industrial growth.

The organisations include Basic Shirts Limited, Aptech Aswier Ltd, Ananta Jeanswear Ltd and Big Boss Corporation Ltd.

This brings the total number of LEED factories to 224, with 88 Platinum and 122 Gold rated. Bangladesh now has 59 out of the top 100 highest rated LEED Certified Factories in the world.

This milestone highlights Bangladesh's progress in enhancing its green manufacturing capabilities, contributing to both environmental sustainability and the global competitiveness of its textile and garment industry, said Mohiuddin Rubel, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

The country has been receiving the certificate from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) since 2001.