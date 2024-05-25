NBA elects Raisul Haque Chowdhury as new general secretary

25 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
NBA elects Raisul Haque Chowdhury as new general secretary

25 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Raisul Haque Chowdhury, senior news presenter of NTV and Head of the Public Relations Department at International Standard University (ISU), has been elected General Secretary of the News Broadcasters' Alliance of Bangladesh (NBA), the sole organization representing news presenters of private radio and television channels in Bangladesh.

The election took place on Friday at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, where members of the NBA's executive committee were chosen. Raisul Haque Chowdhury commenced his news presenting career in 2011 with ATN News, the country's first news-based satellite channel. He previously hosted programs on Ekushey Television and currently serves as a Senior News Presenter at NTV. In addition to his broadcasting duties, he continues to demonstrate his expertise as the Head of ISU's Public Relations Department, reads a press release. 

Dr. Saklayen Russel from My TV was elected President of the NBA. The Vice Presidents are Mohammad Imtiaj from Channel 24, Chowdhury Meher-E-Khuda Dip from Baishakhi Television and Naznin Ahmed from NTV. Muzahidul Islam from Independent Television was elected Joint Secretary. Nadira Ashraf from Bangla Vision was elected Treasurer, and Ashiq Tamal from Channel 24 was elected Organizing Secretary.

Other elected officials include: Office Secretary: Mamun Ur Rashid (Channel 24), Legal Secretary: Parvin Mitu (RTV), Information and Communication Technology Secretary: Hafiz Khandokar (My TV), Research and Training Secretary: Mahmudul Hasan Zahid (News 24), Media and Communications Secretary: Taeeb Ananto (GTV), Health and Welfare Secretary: Atiqur Rahman (Channel 24), Culture Secretary: Ronju Iftekhar (News 24),Executive Members: Sharif Ul Haque (Channel 24),Bably Yasmin (ATN News), Rupa Noor (SATV).

The newly elected executive committee aims to advance the interests of news presenters and uphold the standards of broadcast journalism in Bangladesh.

