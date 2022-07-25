Meridian Finance and Metlife sign agreement for insured fixed deposit

Meridian Finance and Investment Limited and MetLife Bangladesh recently signed an agreement to introduce 'Insured Fixed Deposit' product, the first of its kind in the NBFI sector.

Quazi Nizam Ahmed, managing director & CEO of Meridian Finance and Muhammad Asif Shams, head of Bancassurance of MetLife Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Senior officials from both organisations were present in the programme, said a press release.

Under the agreement, MetLife Bangladesh will provide insurance coverage to the fixed depositors of Meridian Finance in the event of death or permanent disability.