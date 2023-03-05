Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan elected as chairman of Shimanto Bank Ltd

05 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan has been elected as chairman of Shimanto Bank Limited.

The board of directors of the bank elected him as the chairman of the bank in the board meeting held on 27 February, said a press release.

Major General Nazmul joined the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as director general on 29 January.

Before joining the BGB, he served as director-general of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP. He was the chairman of Ansar VDP Unnayan Bank.

Major General Nazmul joined Bangladesh Military Academy on 15 July 1986 and was commissioned on 24 June 1988 in the Corps of Infantry of the Bangladesh Army.

Major General Nazmul served the School of Infantry and Tactics and Army Headquarters in different capacities. He also served Directorate General of Forces Intelligence. Major General Nazmul also served in Chittagong Hill Tracts for Counter Insurgency Operation in 1992 and 1997 at Rangamati Region.

In his military career, he performed various important commands and staff duties. He commanded two infantry battalions, one military police unit, one infantry brigade and one infantry division.

He participated in various professional trainings, seminars and workshops both at home and abroad. In the blue helmet, Major General Nazmul completed the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Bosnia Herzegovina and Sudan.

