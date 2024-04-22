Kazi Ahsan Khalil Meghna Bank's new managing director & CEO

22 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Kazi Ahsan Khalil Meghna Bank's new managing director & CEO

22 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kazi Ahsan Khalil is the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Meghna Bank PLC.

Instrumental with Corporate Banking, Retail & SME Banking, Branch Banking, Business, Trade Finance, Process Re-engineering etc., he is highly capable of translating business ideas into realities. A seasoned banker with proven leadership skill Mr. Khalil successfully carried out different significant roles in different banks.

Mr. Khalil stepped into his banking career as Probationary Officer of National Bank. Throughout the 35 years of versatile career, he worked for Prime Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, Modhumoti Bank and Premier Bank. His last assignment was the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of NRB Bank.

He obtained his LL.M. degree from the Dhaka University.

Meghna Bank will be immensely benefitted from his extensive experience and leadership style in the coming days.

