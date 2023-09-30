Ispahani presents 'Bangabandhu 3rd International Squash Tournament 2023'

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The award ceremony of the "Bangabandhu 3rd International Squash Tournament", organised for the third time under Ispahani, was held today at Gulshan Club in the capital. 

The Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation organised the tournament, including the previous two, and the main one included two international tournaments with the participation of renowned squash players, said a press release.

This tournament has been organised since 2021; courtesy of Ispahani.

Bangladesh organised another Professional Squash Association 'Challenge Tour-5' through this 5-day international tournament from September 26 to 30. 

There, in the 'Bangabandhu 3rd International Squash Tournament' through Ispahani, the top six male players of Bangladesh played against players from the Netherlands, Egypt, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, India and Sri Lanka. 

Besides, the 14 women players of Bangladesh played with Malaysia and Sri Lanka. 

The Challenge Tour matches of the tournament were held at the Gulshan Club and the Satellite Tour and Youth Squash competitions were held at the Army Squash Complex.

The final match of the tournament was held on 30 September at the Gulshan Club in the capital Dhaka where both opponents were Egyptian players, Karim Al Torke and Saif Tamer. In the competitive final match, Karim Al Torke became the champion and Saif Tamer became the runner-up.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell was present as chief guest. Also present were President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation Farooq Khan and special guests, Vice President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation and Chairman of Ispahani Group Mirza Salman Ispahani, Vice President of Federation Rashed Chowdhury and Irshad Hossain, among others.

