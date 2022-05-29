Ispahani receives National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020

Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills, an export-oriented venture of MM Ispahani Limited won the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020.

Ispahani Group Managing Director Shakir Ispahani received this prestigious award from Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday, reads a press release.

Ispahani achieved the second position in the Large Industry (Textile & RMG) category, the press statement added.

The Ministry of Industries, under the authority of the Government of Bangladesh has awarded a total of 26 organisations for showing excellence in productivity and quality.

The award-giving ceremony, arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), was held in the capital's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday (29 May).

Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun graced the event as the chief guest.

The state minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumdar was also present at the event as the special guest.

Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana presided over the function.

Director of Ispahani Group Zahida Ispahani, Chief Operating Officer of Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills Mahbubul Alam, Deputy General Manager Monirujjaman Khan, and other officials of Ispahani Group were also present at the event.

Previously, Ispahani Tea Limited, another concern of Ispahani Group, won the first position in the Large Industry (Food) category of the 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2019'.

Following that, Ispahani Group's export-oriented unit 'Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills' won the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020.

On this joyous occasion, MM Ispahani Limited would like to thank the Ministry of Industries and all the buyers, partners, and well-wishers of 'Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills' for their continued trust and cooperation.