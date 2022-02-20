Ispahani becomes Bangladesh-Afghanistan series title sponsor

Ispahani has become the title sponsor for the bilateral series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declared Ispahani as the title sponsor and Walton as the power sponsor at a press briefing held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday (20 February).

The two team will play a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20 series at the "Ispahani Cricket Series 2022".

The three ODIs are scheduled to be held on 23, 25 and 28 February at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and the two international T20s on 3 and 5 March at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

T-Sports and Gazi TV will broadcast the matches live.

BCB director and Chairman of the Media Committee Tanvir Ahmed Titu, General Manager (Marketing) of Title Sponsor Ispahani Limited, Omar Hannan, General Manager, Marketing of Ispahani, Senior Executive Director and CMO of Walton Group Md Feroz Alam, title and ground branding rights holder Impress-Matra Consortium's Khandaker Alamgir, and others were present at the press briefing.