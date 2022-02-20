Ispahani becomes Bangladesh-Afghanistan series title sponsor

Sports

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Ispahani becomes Bangladesh-Afghanistan series title sponsor

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 08:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ispahani has become the title sponsor for the bilateral series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declared Ispahani as the title sponsor and Walton as the power sponsor at a press briefing held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday (20 February).

The two team will play a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20 series at the "Ispahani Cricket Series 2022". 

The three ODIs are scheduled to be held on 23, 25 and 28 February at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram and the two international T20s on 3 and 5 March at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

T-Sports and Gazi TV will broadcast the matches live.

BCB director and Chairman of the Media Committee Tanvir Ahmed Titu, General Manager (Marketing) of Title Sponsor Ispahani Limited, Omar Hannan, General Manager, Marketing of Ispahani, Senior Executive Director and CMO of Walton Group Md Feroz Alam, title and ground branding rights holder Impress-Matra Consortium's Khandaker Alamgir, and others were present at the press briefing.

Bangladesh vs Afganistan / cricket series / Ispahani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five hacks with Vaseline

Top five hacks with Vaseline

5h | Mode
The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

The Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E line

5h | Mode
Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

Qrius Lifestyle: Setting new bars in fashion

5h | Mode
Wait, you make more money than me? Photo: Bloomberg

If your wife makes more than you do, read this

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Samsung launches new smart phone Galaxy A03 core

Now | Videos
Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

Doubts rising over the release of KGF: Chapter 2

6m | Videos
Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

Furious and deadly Mawa Expressway

11m | Videos
The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

The man lived in a Singapore forest for 30 years

11m | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again