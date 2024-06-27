IPDC and Truvalu sign MoU to empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh

IPDC Finance's women entrepreneur loan product, IPDC Joyee, has signed an MoU with Truvalu Bangladesh to further empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

This partnership between Truvalu and IPDC Finance PLC will support gender-focused enterprises under the Inclusive Growth: Gender Lens Investing (GLI) Programme in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Implemented by Truvalu and supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the GLI programme aims to facilitate the growth of women-focused SMEs, startups, and impact enterprises through comprehensive capacity development and to promote gender-responsive financing in Bangladesh.

IPDC Joyee's participation in the GLI program underscores IPDC's commitment to promoting gender-responsive investing in Bangladesh.

The collaboration will provide extensive training and business development support, with sessions primarily held at 'Joyee 360', a sub-branch of IPDC specifically established to support women entrepreneurs.

Under the agreement, Truvalu will refer potential gender-focused enterprises to IPDC Finance for financing, subject to credit appraisal. Both organisations will conduct various training sessions to enhance the knowledge, financial literacy, and business growth of gender-focused enterprises.

The collaboration will create new training opportunities aimed at improving financial literacy and business management skills, improving access to financing for such enterprises, utilising the Joyee 360 branch's meeting facilities to support the training and development programmes, and developing training materials tailored to the needs of women entrepreneurs.

IPDC Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams said, "This collaboration with Truvalu aligns perfectly with our mission to promote financial inclusion and gender-responsive investing in Bangladesh. We believe this partnership will provide the necessary support and resources for women-focused enterprises to thrive."

The signing event was attended by key officials from Truvalu Bangladesh and IPDC Finance PLC., including Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance PLC, and Ms. Sharawwat Islam, Managing Director of Truvalu Bangladesh.