IPDC and Truvalu sign MoU to empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 11:04 pm

Related News

IPDC and Truvalu sign MoU to empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh

Press Release
27 June, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2024, 11:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IPDC Finance's women entrepreneur loan product, IPDC Joyee, has signed an MoU with Truvalu Bangladesh to further empower women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

This partnership between Truvalu and IPDC Finance PLC will support gender-focused enterprises under the Inclusive Growth: Gender Lens Investing (GLI) Programme in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Implemented by Truvalu and supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the GLI programme aims to facilitate the growth of women-focused SMEs, startups, and impact enterprises through comprehensive capacity development and to promote gender-responsive financing in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IPDC Joyee's participation in the GLI program underscores IPDC's commitment to promoting gender-responsive investing in Bangladesh.

The collaboration will provide extensive training and business development support, with sessions primarily held at 'Joyee 360', a sub-branch of IPDC specifically established to support women entrepreneurs.

Under the agreement, Truvalu will refer potential gender-focused enterprises to IPDC Finance for financing, subject to credit appraisal. Both organisations will conduct various training sessions to enhance the knowledge, financial literacy, and business growth of gender-focused enterprises.

The collaboration will create new training opportunities aimed at improving financial literacy and business management skills, improving access to financing for such enterprises, utilising the Joyee 360 branch's meeting facilities to support the training and development programmes, and developing training materials tailored to the needs of women entrepreneurs.

IPDC Managing Director Rizwan Dawood Shams said, "This collaboration with Truvalu aligns perfectly with our mission to promote financial inclusion and gender-responsive investing in Bangladesh. We believe this partnership will provide the necessary support and resources for women-focused enterprises to thrive."  

The signing event was attended by key officials from Truvalu Bangladesh and IPDC Finance PLC., including Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance PLC, and Ms. Sharawwat Islam, Managing Director of Truvalu Bangladesh.

IPDC / Truvalu Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watching the sunrise at Sarangkot View Point, Nepal trip, 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Things I learned from all girls trips

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

1d | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

Whoever is the president of the United States China-India-Russia who benefits?

1h | Videos
Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

Proteas get rid of 32-year semifinal-curse

2h | Videos
How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

How an Australian Deal Freed Assange

3h | Videos
Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

Evacuation of Sadeeq Agro's establishment, what are the different parties saying?

4h | Videos