Intelsense AI launches ‘SenseVoice’

Corporates

TBS Report 
01 January, 2022, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 12:08 pm

Related News

Intelsense AI launches ‘SenseVoice’

SenseVoice is a transcription platform where any user can input any Bengali or English audio or video file, which will automatically generate text from the speech found in the uploaded files

TBS Report 
01 January, 2022, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 12:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Intelsense AI Ltd has officially launched its Voice AI-powered transcription platform "SenseVoice" in the commercial market of Bangladesh.

Intelsense AI is an AI and Machine Learning company that helps sophisticated businesses and enterprises that want to use AI-powered speech technologies and sentiment analytics to provide the best possible customer service, reads a press release issued on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Now, organizations can have the most effective and convenient approach to understand and support their consumers by adopting our new platform – SenseVoice. 

SenseVoice is a transcription platform where any user can input any Bengali or English audio or video file, which will automatically generate text from the speech found in the uploaded files. 

The main highlights of the platform are that it takes very little time and the accuracy is beyond satisfaction. 

The advanced automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology developed by SenseVoice is based on decades of experience developing AI-based language processing models. 

This ASR uses patent neural network technology to turn speech into text for precise transcriptions of audio from a range of sources and languages. 

Whereas, SenseVoice's Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology can process language-based data faster than humans, without getting tired. 

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology from SenseVoice can extract the context and intents, provide the capabilities to recognize and grasp what people are saying and convert that meaning into a more computer-processable subtext. 

SenseVoice can assist businesses by automating and streamlining the transcription process, from providing live captioning in the workplace to assisting content creators in quickly adding captions to their video content. 

With SenseVoice, a digital platform, whether it is an e-commerce platform or a banking app, may now have its own voice searching capabilities. In addition, the companies can now convert any type of voice recording or recorded hearing into written format.

The services can be furthermore customised according to and integrated into other applications or systems. The platform can be easily used for live documentation, subtitles production, voice typing functions, reporting media, etc and so much more.
 

Bangladesh

Artificial Intelligence / Intelsense AI / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

30m | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

1h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

1h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

13h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

13h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

14h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity