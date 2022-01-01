Intelsense AI launches ‘SenseVoice’

Intelsense AI Ltd has officially launched its Voice AI-powered transcription platform "SenseVoice" in the commercial market of Bangladesh.

Intelsense AI is an AI and Machine Learning company that helps sophisticated businesses and enterprises that want to use AI-powered speech technologies and sentiment analytics to provide the best possible customer service, reads a press release issued on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Now, organizations can have the most effective and convenient approach to understand and support their consumers by adopting our new platform – SenseVoice.

SenseVoice is a transcription platform where any user can input any Bengali or English audio or video file, which will automatically generate text from the speech found in the uploaded files.

The main highlights of the platform are that it takes very little time and the accuracy is beyond satisfaction.

The advanced automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology developed by SenseVoice is based on decades of experience developing AI-based language processing models.

This ASR uses patent neural network technology to turn speech into text for precise transcriptions of audio from a range of sources and languages.

Whereas, SenseVoice's Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology can process language-based data faster than humans, without getting tired.

Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology from SenseVoice can extract the context and intents, provide the capabilities to recognize and grasp what people are saying and convert that meaning into a more computer-processable subtext.

SenseVoice can assist businesses by automating and streamlining the transcription process, from providing live captioning in the workplace to assisting content creators in quickly adding captions to their video content.

With SenseVoice, a digital platform, whether it is an e-commerce platform or a banking app, may now have its own voice searching capabilities. In addition, the companies can now convert any type of voice recording or recorded hearing into written format.

The services can be furthermore customised according to and integrated into other applications or systems. The platform can be easily used for live documentation, subtitles production, voice typing functions, reporting media, etc and so much more.

