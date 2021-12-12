ICSB holds 8th convocation

Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) has organised its 8th convocation for the qualified chartered secretaries who successfully completed their professional examinations and other requisites of the Institute.

The ceremony took place at the Grand Ball Room of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Sunday, read a press release.

Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan graced the occasion as chief guest while Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka was present in the programme as special guest.

Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chief advisor and founder vice chancellor of East West University and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, was the convocation speaker.

In his speech, Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan congratulated the qualified chartered secretaries and mentioned that chartered secretaries have the great opportunity of serving the corporate world.

Convocation is an important day for all graduates, parents, family and friends, he said, adding that this achievement is one that is seldom complete without the support of nearest well-wishers.

Convocation speaker Mohammed Farashuddin said that professional education is a tool that enriches the minds of the students with skills that are necessary to compete and succeed in a challenging world.

"The knowledge gained will also help to bring about and maintain peace and justice in society. He urged the newly qualified Chartered Secretaries to be the best ambassadors of the Institute in their professional field," he added.