ICB Asset Management Company Limited wins the 'Independence Golden Jubilee Award 2023'

ICB Asset Management Company Limited (IAMCL), a subsidiary of ICB won the Second Prize in Asset Management Company Category at the 'Independence Golden Jubilee Award, 2023' organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission held on 22 May 2024 at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka.

Mahmuda Akhter, CEO of ICB Asset Management Company Limited received the crest. Honourable Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury MP, Honorable State Minister of Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan MP, BSEC Chairman Professor Shilbi Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Md. Abdur Rahman Khan FCMA, Commissioners of BSEC & Chairman of ICB Board of Directors, and Professor Dr. Suborna Barua were present at this ceremony.

ICB Asset Management Company Limited expresses sincere gratitude to Regulators, Stakeholders, Investors & all the wellwishers for their support and cooperation.

