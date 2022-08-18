ICB AMCL and CMSF organise golden jubilee mutual fund road show

Capital Market Stabilisation Fund (CMSF) and ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (IAMCL) have jointly floated a close-end mutual fund called "ICB AMCL CMSF Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund" to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

On this occasion, a road show for the public subscription of the fund was held on 17 August at the Khulna branch of ISTCL, said a press release.

The size of the fund is Tk100 crore and the face value per unit is Tk10. Public subscription of the fund will remain open from 17 August to 24 August.

ICB Asset Management Company Limited is acting as the asset manager. Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited (BGIC) is acting as the trustee while Brac Bank Limited is acting as the custodian of the fund.

ATM Ahmedur Rahman, chief executive officer of IAMCL, Md Saiful Islam, assistant general manager and branch head of ICB, Khulna Branch, Tofayel Ahmed, principal officer and branch manager of ISTCL, Khulna branch, Sachindra Nath Bagchi, senior officer and branch manager of IAMCL, Khulna branch and a significant number of investors were present at the road show.