HSBC-Mayor's Cup School Badminton 2023 draws curtains

The HSBC-Mayor's Cup School Badminton 2023 on Saturday called its grand finale after a three-day competition at Banani Kamal Ataturk Playground. 

Sponsored by HSBC in partnership with Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF), the prestigious tournament aimed to promote sports and physical activity among the youth of Bangladesh, reads a press 

Open to both Bangla and English medium schools, the tournament was attended by avid badminton players of grades 9-12  from 19 schools and colleges in the city. 

Commenting at the prize giving ceremony, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said, "Sports teach people kindness, to get along with everyone, promote happiness in students by improving their creativity and encourage them to contribute positively to the society. Educational institutions must place equal importance on sports and culture along with studies. I'd like to thank HSBC for the initiative. DNCC is ready to walk the extra mile together to ensure a healthy city life". 
 
CEO HSBC Bangladesh, Md Mahbub ur Rahman said, "With participation of 108 young players from 19 schools, this three day tournament is reflective of the families' and thereby the society's commitment towards a healthy living, physical wellness and community engagement. I am sure these budding young athletes will use this platform to showcase their skills and enthusiasm to open up a world of opportunity in the coming days. Sincere thanks to DNCC Mayor and his team for extending all out support for arranging this tournament at such a beautiful playground. This is a natural alignment for us in HSBC as a global partner to the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Congratulations to the winners, participants, parents and teachers for making this tournament a lively one."

Displaying exceptional teamwork and coordination on the court, Scholastica and Shaheed Police Smrity College won the title of Champion in the Boys and Girls singles game and  RAJUK Uttara Model College won Champion's title in both the Boys and Girls doubles game.  

HSBC, as a global bank, has a strong commitment to community engagement and promoting healthy living. HSBC's active alliance with Badminton World Federation season-ending events since 2018 reflects its deep commitment to promoting the game at all levels and inspiring future generations to take up the sport worldwide. 

With HSBC's global network, these school-level partnerships bolsters HSBC's presence and commitment in the International Education arena. Many students in Bangladesh aspire to study abroad, and they need smooth Banking services for paying their Education expenses.

