Argument over badminton leaves two stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:29 am

Related News

Argument over badminton leaves two stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 10:29 am
Argument over badminton leaves two stabbed dead in Cox&#039;s Bazar

Two young have been stabbed to death following a brawl over playing badminton in Cox's Bazar.

The incident occured at the Larpara area near the Cox's Bazar Central Bus Terminal at around 12:30am on Tuesday.

The deceased are – Kaiser Hamid, 28, and Saidul Islam, 31.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Inspector (Investigation) of Cox's Bazar Sadar police station, Nazmul Huda, said, "Two people were killed and another person, Mufiz Uddin, 21, was injured after an altercation broke out following a badminton game."

"Two groups clashed with sticks and locally made sharp weapons. Locals rescued three of the injured and rushed them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital. 

"Two were declared dead on arrival. Mufiz is currently undergoing treatment," the police official added.

Inspector Nazmul said that the police are conducting drives to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cox's Bazar / murder / Badminton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

3h | Habitat
Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

15h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

16h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

18h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

17h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades