Argument over badminton leaves two stabbed dead in Cox's Bazar

Two young have been stabbed to death following a brawl over playing badminton in Cox's Bazar.

The incident occured at the Larpara area near the Cox's Bazar Central Bus Terminal at around 12:30am on Tuesday.

The deceased are – Kaiser Hamid, 28, and Saidul Islam, 31.

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard, Inspector (Investigation) of Cox's Bazar Sadar police station, Nazmul Huda, said, "Two people were killed and another person, Mufiz Uddin, 21, was injured after an altercation broke out following a badminton game."

"Two groups clashed with sticks and locally made sharp weapons. Locals rescued three of the injured and rushed them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

"Two were declared dead on arrival. Mufiz is currently undergoing treatment," the police official added.

Inspector Nazmul said that the police are conducting drives to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.