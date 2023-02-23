Former world no.1 badminton player Chan Chong Ming coming to help Bangladeshis improve their skills

Sports

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:01 pm

Related News

Former world no.1 badminton player Chan Chong Ming coming to help Bangladeshis improve their skills

Chan Chong Ming is expected to provide training based on one's skill level.

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 04:01 pm
Former world no.1 badminton player Chan Chong Ming coming to help Bangladeshis improve their skills

Chan Chong Ming, a winner of three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and also World Junior Champion thrice, will be coming to Bangladesh at the invitation of International School Dhaka (ISD) to provide training to interested individuals.

The former badminton player and a certified coach trained by the Badminton Association of Malaysia will provide training to ISD students and other interested youths and juveniles (non-ISD students) during his stay in Dhaka between February 26 and March 2.

It's a common scene in the winter afternoon, both in rural and urban areas of Bangladesh, wherever there is an open space, youngsters and middle-aged persons alike play badminton.

Despite the popular interest in this sport, especially during the dry season, the country has not been able to raise the national standard of the game to the international level, unlike cricket in which Bangladesh is one of a dozen nations in the world.

A fast-growing racquet sport that requires both physical and mental strength for professionals, badminton is still gaining ground in the country.

In line with the national participation in global tournaments, Bangladesh Badminton Federation is searching for talented players to make a pool of skilful players for local and international competitions.

Many people are also looking for opportunities to join classes or camps to improve their skills to play badminton

Amateurs try to learn badminton skills, like any other sport, through practice and watching online videos these days.

However, some flaws and limitations can hardly be overcome without formal learning procedures. As a beginner, it is crucial to know the basics of the game hands-on.

Thus a one-on-one learning experience can transform one's skills to another level, even if it is for a few days.

Badminton classes or camps can help people build a stronger foundation to excel in badminton and become expert smashers.

A participant may get expert advice and secret tips on how to excel in skills and win a badminton match.

Chan Chong Ming is expected to provide training based on one's skill level.

An expert coach like him will be able to help people overcome fears and assumptions, according to organisers.

They say learning the art of mental strength can be transformational for individuals to accomplish success in the sport.

Playing badminton is not only about winning the game but also learning through failures to become sharpened.

A renowned coach like Chan Chong Ming will also provide state-of-the-art badminton training to strengthen one's skill level in badminton.

Others

Badminton

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

6h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

7h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

8h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

6h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

19h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

8h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business