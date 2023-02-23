Former world no.1 badminton player Chan Chong Ming coming to help Bangladeshis improve their skills

Chan Chong Ming, a winner of three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and also World Junior Champion thrice, will be coming to Bangladesh at the invitation of International School Dhaka (ISD) to provide training to interested individuals.

The former badminton player and a certified coach trained by the Badminton Association of Malaysia will provide training to ISD students and other interested youths and juveniles (non-ISD students) during his stay in Dhaka between February 26 and March 2.

It's a common scene in the winter afternoon, both in rural and urban areas of Bangladesh, wherever there is an open space, youngsters and middle-aged persons alike play badminton.

Despite the popular interest in this sport, especially during the dry season, the country has not been able to raise the national standard of the game to the international level, unlike cricket in which Bangladesh is one of a dozen nations in the world.

A fast-growing racquet sport that requires both physical and mental strength for professionals, badminton is still gaining ground in the country.

In line with the national participation in global tournaments, Bangladesh Badminton Federation is searching for talented players to make a pool of skilful players for local and international competitions.

Many people are also looking for opportunities to join classes or camps to improve their skills to play badminton

Amateurs try to learn badminton skills, like any other sport, through practice and watching online videos these days.

However, some flaws and limitations can hardly be overcome without formal learning procedures. As a beginner, it is crucial to know the basics of the game hands-on.

Thus a one-on-one learning experience can transform one's skills to another level, even if it is for a few days.

Badminton classes or camps can help people build a stronger foundation to excel in badminton and become expert smashers.

A participant may get expert advice and secret tips on how to excel in skills and win a badminton match.

Chan Chong Ming is expected to provide training based on one's skill level.

An expert coach like him will be able to help people overcome fears and assumptions, according to organisers.

They say learning the art of mental strength can be transformational for individuals to accomplish success in the sport.

Playing badminton is not only about winning the game but also learning through failures to become sharpened.

A renowned coach like Chan Chong Ming will also provide state-of-the-art badminton training to strengthen one's skill level in badminton.