MTB Club Badminton Tournament 2023 held

MTB Club, as a part of its year-long sports activities for the MTBians, has recently arranged its two-day long MTB Club Badminton Tournament 2023 with a view to maintaining work-life balance within the organisation. 

A number of MTBians from different MTB divisions, departments and branches participated in this event at Rockland Sports Limited in Dhaka, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) inaugurated the tournament. 

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO and president of MTB Club and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department of MTB and secretary general of MTB Club along with other MTBians & their family members were also present during the event.
 

MTB / Badminton

