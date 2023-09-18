Global research think-tank observes Dano as top dairy brand in Bangladesh

Kantar Worldpanel recently published its Bangladesh Brand Footprint 2023 report where survey results found Dano as the most chosen dairy brand in Bangladesh.

This further cements Dano's reputation as the most loved dairy brand in the country. Dano is produced by Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, said a press release.

Commenting on the research outcome, Yashna Chowdhury, Head of Marketing at Arla Foods Bangladesh stated, "We at Arla Foods envision creating the future of dairy to bring health and inspiration to the world, naturally. This not only epitomises our commitment to the dairy sector of the country but also inspires us in our journey of bringing accessible dairy goodness to the door steps of the people."

Kantar Worldpanel is a globally renowned market research think-tank dealing in consumer knowledge and insights based on continuous consumer panels.

Brand Footprint is an annual publication by Kantar focusing on brand evolutions, market trends and shifting consumer behaviours. This year's Bangladesh edition focused on rankings of top FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), food, beverage, dairy, personal care and home care brands in the country

Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.

Dano is the pioneering powdered milk brand in Bangladesh, bringing dairy goodness for generations from 1961. It has also been awarded Best Brand Award by Bangladesh Brand Forum for 8 consecutive years.