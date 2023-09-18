Global research think-tank observes Dano as top dairy brand in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

Global research think-tank observes Dano as top dairy brand in Bangladesh

Findings were published in Kantar Worldpanel Bangladesh Brand Footprint 2023 report

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 08:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kantar Worldpanel recently published its Bangladesh Brand Footprint 2023 report where survey results found Dano as the most chosen dairy brand in Bangladesh.

This further cements Dano's reputation as the most loved dairy brand in the country. Dano is produced by Arla Foods Bangladesh, the local subsidiary of European dairy cooperative Arla Foods, said a press release.

Commenting on the research outcome, Yashna Chowdhury, Head of Marketing at Arla Foods Bangladesh stated, "We at Arla Foods envision creating the future of dairy to bring health and inspiration to the world, naturally. This not only epitomises our commitment to the dairy sector of the country but also inspires us in our journey of bringing accessible dairy goodness to the door steps of the people."

Kantar Worldpanel is a globally renowned market research think-tank dealing in consumer knowledge and insights based on continuous consumer panels.

Brand Footprint is an annual publication by Kantar focusing on brand evolutions, market trends and shifting consumer behaviours. This year's Bangladesh edition focused on rankings of top FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), food, beverage, dairy, personal care and home care brands in the country

Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014 along with its FSSC 22000 (V5.1) certified packaging facility located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power and Dano Daily Pushti, providing dairy nourishment and nutrition to millions every month.

Dano is the pioneering powdered milk brand in Bangladesh, bringing dairy goodness for generations from 1961. It has also been awarded Best Brand Award by Bangladesh Brand Forum for 8 consecutive years.

Dano

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Now | TBS SPORTS
Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

1h | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories