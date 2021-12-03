EyHost Joins ICANN Business Constituency

EyHost Joins ICANN Business Constituency

As a BC member EyHost Ltd is now keen on representing and championing interests of small, medium, large and multinational actors in a global dialogue and activities on advancing the Domain Names System and promoting the Internet’s security stability and resilience

Photo: Courtesy
EyHost Ltd. has become the first Bangladeshi Internet and IT business to successfully obtain a Business Constituency (BC) membership in the Internet Corporation for Names and Numbers (ICANN)

After a meticulous examination, on 26 November, the BC Board ruled to admit EyHost to become the first Bangladeshi company to join the confederacy uniting inter alia such tech sector leviathans as Google, Facebook, Amazon, eBay, cPanel and more.

As a BC member EyHost Ltd is now keen on representing and championing the interests of small, medium, large and multinational actors in a global dialogue and activities on advancing the Domain Names System and promoting the Internet's security stability and resilience.

Acknowledging the BC Board's decision, Imran Hossein, the managing director of EyHost Ltd., said, "We celebrate the BC Board's decision as a sign of recognition of EyHost's strive for excellence in ensuring the global presence and high-quality services for all groups of customers, from global corporations to private individuals. We take legitimate pride in our well-trained team that keeps our customers' data safe and secure on the internet,"

"As a BC member, EyHost is committed to further contributing to the multistakeholder-driven policy development process to benefit the user's community worldwide and promote safer and more robust internet both in Bangladesh and across the planet. We are hoping that our colleagues and friends in Bangladesh will follow our footsteps and stand for the values and principles we hold dear."

