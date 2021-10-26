EyHost joins hands with APTLD as associated member

EyHost Ltd, a registrar domiciled in Dhaka, has been selected as associate member of the Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association (APTLD) on 15 October.

In its regular monthly teleconference, the board members of APTLD reviewed EyHost's application and unanimously consented to accede EyHost as an associate member of APTLD, reads a press release.

Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association, APTLD, is a unique non-profit domain names industry forum which deals with the exchange of information about technological and operational issues of country code domain name registries (such as .BD for Bangladesh) companies in the Asia Pacific region.

Leonid Todorov, general manager of APTLD said, "We are happy to have a first ever domain names registration service provider from Bangladesh as an APTLD associate member. We believe that as a vibrant, market-oriented company EyHost will benefit the APTLD community with its expertise while benefiting from closer ties with ccTLDs in Asia Pacific as well as International Internet coordination bodies' discussions on policy matters pertaining to IP addresses and domain names. Equally importantly, we hope to expand our outreach and promote our standing in both Bangladesh and South Asia"

Imran Hossen, managing director of EyHost Ltd, said, "To provide the best domain name registration service, it is very important to have a skilled and knowledgeable team in a company. I believe by becoming an APTLD member, EyHost employees can improve their skills and knowledge. All of our customers will be happy to register domains from EyHost because of the experienced and knowledgeable team and a rich international experience we hope to gain very soon."