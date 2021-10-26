EyHost joins hands with APTLD as associated member

Tech

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:18 pm

EyHost joins hands with APTLD as associated member

TBS Report
26 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:18 pm
EyHost joins hands with APTLD as associated member

EyHost Ltd, a registrar domiciled in Dhaka, has been selected as associate member of the Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association (APTLD) on 15 October. 

In its regular monthly teleconference, the board members of APTLD reviewed EyHost's application and unanimously consented to accede EyHost as an associate member of APTLD, reads a press release. 

Asia Pacific Top Level Domain Association, APTLD, is a unique non-profit domain names industry forum which deals with the exchange of information about technological and operational issues of country code domain name registries (such as .BD for Bangladesh) companies in the Asia Pacific region.

Leonid Todorov, general manager of APTLD said, "We are happy to have a first ever domain names registration service provider from Bangladesh as an APTLD associate member. We believe that as a vibrant, market-oriented company EyHost will benefit the APTLD community with its expertise while benefiting from closer ties with ccTLDs in Asia Pacific as well as International Internet coordination bodies' discussions on policy matters pertaining to IP addresses and domain names. Equally importantly, we hope to expand our outreach and promote our standing in both Bangladesh and South Asia"

Imran Hossen, managing director of EyHost Ltd, said, "To provide the best domain name registration service, it is very important to have a skilled and knowledgeable team in a company. I believe by becoming an APTLD member, EyHost employees can improve their skills and knowledge. All of our customers will be happy to register domains from EyHost because of the experienced and knowledgeable team and a rich international experience we hope to gain very soon."

EyHost / APTLD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

11h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

11h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

11h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF