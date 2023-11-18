Experts urge public-private partnerships in e-waste management 

Speakers at a discussion event on Saturday emphasized the critical need for public-private partnerships and heightened investment in the circular economy, particularly in the effective recycling management of electronic and digital products. The focus was on achieving long-term financial and environmental benefits, reads a press release.

Government and private stakeholders, addressing the event, underscored the importance of widespread awareness programs to ensure that consumers understand their responsibilities in responsible e-waste disposal. They highlighted that e-wastes, containing highly toxic chemical components, pose a significant threat by contaminating soil, groundwater, and air, impacting waste collectors and the communities living around.

During the discussion, the speakers called for comprehensive policies and practical legislative implementation to address the increasing challenges posed by electronic waste (e-waste) and its proper management. The event, titled "E-waste Management Industry User Community and Circular Economies of Digital Technologies," was organized by the research-based non-profit organization VOICE at the Civic Center in Dhaka. Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, the Executive Director, moderated the discussion.

Prominent figures such as Saleem Samad, Environment Activist and Journalist; Mihir Biswas, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA); Md. Mehedi Hasan Khan, Assistant Project Director, SUFAL Project, Bangladesh Forest Department; Paroma Arefin, Senior Scientific Officer, BCSIR; Golam Sarwar, Consultant, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP); and Taher Khan, Disaster Risk Reduction Expert, shared their insights at the event.

A keynote presentation was delivered based on VOICE's findings on the situation and trend analysis of e-waste management in Bangladesh under the project "Strengthening Circular Approach for Environmental Sustainability." The presentation revealed that in 2022, Bangladesh produced around 3 million metric tons (MMT) of e-waste, including scraps from ship-breaking yards. Recyclers received only 3% of the total generated e-waste, while the rest was either dumped into landfills, extracted informally, or burned illegally.

Despite specific laws and ordinances for e-waste management and recycling, the implementation of these laws on the ground remains less noticeable. The emerging formal e-waste management industry in Bangladesh still faces challenges, with a significant portion of e-waste being disposed of casually without accountability towards the environment and the surrounding community.

Ahmed Swapan Mahmud emphasized the need for more recycling factories, responsible disposal of electronic products, and urged the tech industry to adopt and practice a circular economy in designing, manufacturing, and creating products. The aim is to extend the lifespan of electronic products and reduce the upsurge of e-waste.

The speakers collectively called for an integrated collaboration involving policy formulation, community awareness, an effective waste management system, evidence creation, and formal recycling of e-waste through public-private partnerships as crucial steps forward to ensure appropriate e-waste management in the country for environmental sustainability.

