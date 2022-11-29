eGeneration to sell Linkedin solution as country's first partner

Corporates

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 05:56 pm

Related News

eGeneration to sell Linkedin solution as country's first partner

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 05:56 pm
eGeneration to sell Linkedin solution as country&#039;s first partner

eGeneration Ltd, one of the leading software solution companies in Bangladesh, became country's first and only partner of LinkedIn, world's largest professional network with over 750 million members. 

Through this partnership eGeneration will be able to offer LinkedIn Talent Solution and LinkedIn Learning to all originations. 

The signing ceremony was held virtually in collaboration of LinkedIn APAC team leaders and top management of eGeneration Ltd, reads a press release. 

The partnership commences an easier and extensive access to LinkedIn's premium services and solutions in the country and new spell of competitive offerings for the market. 

Managing Director of eGeneration, Shameem Ahsan said, "Our goal is to enhance customers' business by finding and managing right talents for their organisations and enabling their team members with global knowledge and certifications. Our customers will be able to get 360-degree LinkedIn solutions through eGeneration which include LinkedIn Jobs, LinkedIn Talent Insights, LinkedIn Career Pages, LinkedIn Recruiter and LinkedIn Learning" 

Channel Partner Lead of LinkedIn (APAC) Rishab Sethi said, "It's great to have eGeneration on boarded as our first partner in Bangladesh to help grow our LinkedIn Talent Solutions business. By engaging a partner for Bangladesh market, we will be able to serve our customers better."

 

eGeneration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

4h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

7h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 3

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 3

33m | Videos
Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

4h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

20h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill