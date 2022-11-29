eGeneration to sell Linkedin solution as country's first partner

eGeneration Ltd, one of the leading software solution companies in Bangladesh, became country's first and only partner of LinkedIn, world's largest professional network with over 750 million members.

Through this partnership eGeneration will be able to offer LinkedIn Talent Solution and LinkedIn Learning to all originations.

The signing ceremony was held virtually in collaboration of LinkedIn APAC team leaders and top management of eGeneration Ltd, reads a press release.

The partnership commences an easier and extensive access to LinkedIn's premium services and solutions in the country and new spell of competitive offerings for the market.

Managing Director of eGeneration, Shameem Ahsan said, "Our goal is to enhance customers' business by finding and managing right talents for their organisations and enabling their team members with global knowledge and certifications. Our customers will be able to get 360-degree LinkedIn solutions through eGeneration which include LinkedIn Jobs, LinkedIn Talent Insights, LinkedIn Career Pages, LinkedIn Recruiter and LinkedIn Learning"

Channel Partner Lead of LinkedIn (APAC) Rishab Sethi said, "It's great to have eGeneration on boarded as our first partner in Bangladesh to help grow our LinkedIn Talent Solutions business. By engaging a partner for Bangladesh market, we will be able to serve our customers better."