eGeneration to provide data centre management services to Evercare Hospital

eGeneration Ltd, a leading technology solutions provider of the country, is going to provide data centre management services to Evercare Hospital Dhaka.

As part of the agreement, eGeneration will offer expertise in managing the Evercare Hospital's data centre infrastructure and ensuring data centre security, reads a press release.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, committed to delivering world-class medical services, has chosen eGeneration Ltd as its technology partner to enhance customer experiences through seamless services and optimised hospital operation. The solution encompasses the management of crucial aspects of the hospital's technology ecosystem, including infrastructure and security.

Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO of Evercare Hospital Dhaka, and Shameem Ahsan, managing director of eGeneration Ltd, signed the agreement in Dhaka on Saturday with the presence of SM Ashraful Islam, chairman of eGeneration, former additional secretary of health ministry and former executive director of Bangladesh Computer Council.

eGeneration / Evercare Hospital

