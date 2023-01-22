eGeneration to provide LinkedIn Recruiter Solution to PriyoShop

LinkedIn's local partner eGeneration will provide PriyoShop with a recruiter solution to find and hire the right candidates.

LinkedIn Recruiter Solution will modernise and cut down hiring time for the HR department of PriyoShop, increasing efficiency and building a sound recruitment strategy to make informed decisions.

Shameem Ahsan, Managing Director of eGeneration Said, "eGeneration contributes to the enhancement of its customers' business by providing them LinkedIn solutions to find and manage the right talents for their organisations."

Asikul Alam Khan, Founder & CEO of PriyoShop said, "LinkedIn Recruiter Solution will enable us to steer through the talent pool with better visibility, access, and control. Through reaching out to the right talent pool and recruiting the right person in the right position, we will be able to decrease our recruitment cost significantly."

Channel Partner Lead of LinkedIn, Rishab Sethi said, "This is a great way to start the new year and commence our Partnership with eGeneration. By engaging eGeneration as a partner for the Bangladesh market, we are promising to serve our customers effectively and efficiently."