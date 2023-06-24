EBL secures highest AAA credit rating

Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB) has awarded the highest AAA credit rating to Eastern Bank Limited (EBL).

The rating has been awarded on the basis of audited financials of 2022 and other relevant quantitative as well as qualitative information, reads a press release.

For the first time EBL has been assigned AAA credit rating in long term and ST-1 short term with stable outlook. 'AAA' is the highest credit rating assigned by CRAB.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, said, "It is a proud moment for us. This is recognition of our consistent efforts to improve on our credit worthiness."

According to CRAB, as an 'AAA' rated bank, EBL has extremely strong capacity to meet its financial commitments.