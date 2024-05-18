EBL opens a sub-branch at Banshkhali, Chattogram

EBL has recently opened the 36th sub-branch at Banshkhali, Chattogram.

It was formally inaugurated by Advocate ANM Shahadat Alam Chowdhury, chairman, 5 No. Kalipur Union Parishad; Mohiduddin Chowdhury Khokha, ex chairman, 2 No. Shadhanpur Union Parishad, Md Faruq, principal Banshkhali Degree College, and M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of retail and SME, Eastern Bank PLC (EBL).

EBL Branch Area Head-Chattogram Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, Head of Corporate Business-Chattogram Sanjay Das, Head of Chattogram Operations Shuvra Kanti Saha, Operation Area Head- Chattogram Md. Rezaul Karim Sharif were also present among others on the occasion.