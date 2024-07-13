EBL inks MoU with Bangladesh Indenting Agents Association

13 July, 2024, 03:50 pm
EBL inks MoU with Bangladesh Indenting Agents Association

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) will provide members of the Bangladesh Indenting Agents Association (BIAA) with priority banking facilities.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director, EBL and AKM Azad, president of BIIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

BIIA Senior Vice President M Bashir Ullah Bhuiyan, Vice President Mohammad Amirul Islam, Vice President; EBL Head of Transaction Banking under Corporate Banking Md Jabedul Alam were present among others on the occasion.

