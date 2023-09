Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) celebrated Duet Day 2023 at its campus in Gazipur on the occasion of its 20th anniversary on Friday (1 September).

DUET Vice Chancellor Dr M Habibur Rahman inaugurated the celebrations at its campus in Gazipur, reads a press release.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Abdur Rashid and Director (Student Welfare) Professor Dr Md Nazrul Islam were also present on the occasion.