Outstanding DUET students receive Dean's Award

Education

Press Release
19 September, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 01:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 43 meritorious students of different faculties of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), Gazipur were given the Dean's Award during a ceremony today. 

Under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Md Kamal Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Habibur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the event held on Monday (19 September), said a press release.

At this time, the VC congratulated the students who received the Dean's Award and said that their achievement is a milestone for the future. He expressed optimism that these talented students will play an important role in building a smart Bangladesh in the workplace.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Abdur Rashid was present as a special guest.

In the ceremony, 10 students of the Civil Engineering Faculty, 20 students of the Mechanical Engineering Faculty and 13 students of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Faculty were awarded the Deans Award for signing the results of the 2019-2020 academic year and 2020-21 academic year.

All department heads, directors, registrars, provosts, teachers, students and officials of the university were present on the occasion.

