DIRD Group receives CIP-export 2018 award

Two members of DIRD Group Limited have been awarded the Commercially Important Person (CIP-export) status of the year 2018 for their noteworthy contribution to the country's export trade.

The event was held in Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday (20 January), said a press release.

According to the media release, the CIP cardholders, Managing Director Nabeel Ud Daulah and Finance Director Shejuti Daulah of DIRD Group LTD, will avail privileges from the government until the winners for 2019 are named.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present at the event as chief guest and gave the final approval of the cardholders.

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed also attended the event as a special guest.