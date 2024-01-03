Digital transformation for continuous business growth: a pioneering seminar by Huawei and eGeneration Ltd.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, Huawei South Asia and eGeneration Ltd, a leading IT company, jointly hosted the seminar "Digital Transformation for Continuous Business Growth".

The seminar showcased the latest innovations in digital transformation, with a specific focus on Huawei's cutting-edge solutions in IP & Datacom, Interconnection Exchange (ICX) & International Gateway (IGW), and Modular Data Center (MDC).

The seminar, held at the Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Dhaka recently, gathered officials, decision-makers, and IT professionals from ICX organizations and various conglomerates for a day of insightful presentations and discussions.

As Huawei and eGeneration are providing data center solutions to organizations like Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA), the ICX organizations etc. with the aim of fostering continuous growth of the businesses through digital transformation, the organizers curated a program that delved into key aspects of Huawei & eGeneration's transformative solutions.

Multiple presentations were presented by experts from eGeneration & Huawei covering "Digital Transformation with Huawei Solution: IP & Datacom", "Digital Transformation for Continuous Business Growth with Huawei Solution: ICX & IGW", "Digital Transformation with Huawei Solution: MDC" etc.

Emran Abdullah, Director, Strategic Sales, eGeneration mentioned, "The solution presentations of the seminar were very informative and we are confident that these solutions will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing advancement of the business landscape in Bangladesh."

"The Digital Transformation for Continuous Business Growth seminar is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation. Huawei's solutions presented today are poised to reshape the business landscape, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth and efficiency," said SM Ashraful Islam, Chairman, eGeneration Ltd.

Huawei South Asia Enterprise Business Group Deputy CEO Zhangcheng (Justin) said, "Huawei is committed to drive digital transformation across the industries. Digital inclusion has become very crucial for business growth and there are enormous opportunities to introduce it in different stages of the value chain. We have discussed about a few today. I believe these solutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of businesses in Bangladesh".

The "Digital Transformation for Continuous Business Growth" seminar provided a platform for industry experts to explore innovative & advanced technologies and strategies. With eGeneration Ltd and Huawei South Asia at the forefront of driving digital innovation, businesses in Bangladesh are poised to experience a new era of continuous growth through transformative technologies.