BSPUA hosts first founding anniversary

The Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA), an organisation of teachers at private universities in Bangladesh, recently hosted their first founding anniversary

The event was hosted at Canadian International University in Dhaka Friday (24 June) under the theme "BSPUA Day", reads a press release

The chief guest of this occasion was University Grants Commission (UGC) Member and BSPUA Chief Adviser Prof Dr Md Sazzad Hossain.

Special guests of the occasion were Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Vice Chancellor of IUBAT, Prof Dr AFM Mafisul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU, Prof Dr H M Jahirul Haque, Vice Chancellor of Canadian University Bangladesh, Prof Dr Anwarul Kabir, Vice Chancellor of State University Bangladesh, Prof Dr Yusuf M Islam, Former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka International University, Prof Dr M R Kabir, Former Pro Vice Chancellor of UAP, Musharrof Hossain, Head of Human Resources ICDDRB and President, Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organisations (FBHRO)

On this event, a special teacher's training program was conducted by distinguished educationist, former vice chancellor of the United International University, Prof Dr M Reswan Khan.

He highlighted various aspects of the qualities of a successful teacher and provides guidance on how to move forward with these qualities.

On the occasion of the founding anniversary, BSPUA organised a workshop on workplace presentation skills with more than a hundred student representatives from their private universities and the facilitator was Professor of Independent University and Vice President (Research) of BSPUA Dr Md Mamun Habib.

The event was presided over by the honorary president of the organisation and Professor of Business Administration at United International University, Farid Ahmed Sobhani.

The convenor of the event was Dr Khandker Nahin Mamun, assistant professor at North South University.

After the training session and speeches of the guests present, the day-long founding anniversary celebrations ended with a pleasant cultural event led by Badrul Huda Sohel, Cultural Secretary, BSPUA and Assistant Professor, Isha Khan University

