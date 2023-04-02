Brac University's Centre for Peace and Justice launches podcast series 'Doorbeen'

Brac University's Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), which recently celebrated its sixth birth anniversary, released the first episode of its brand-new podcast series Doorbeen on Thursday (30 March).

The episode is available on CPJ's official YouTube channel, and subsequent episodes of the podcast will also be uploaded there, reads a press release.

The guests for the inaugural episode were Barrister Manzoor Hasan OBE, executive director, CPJ and Shahariar Sadat, director, Academic and Legal Empowerment, CPJ).

Their conversation revolved around how CPJ came to be and how its work has served to promote peace, societal cohesion, and justice in Bangladesh and beyond.

The main purpose behind launching "Doorbeen" is to shed light on the most pressing issues concerning peace, justice, and social cohesion at the national, regional, and global level.

Speaking about the purpose and importance of the podcast series, Barrister Manzoor Hasan OBE, said, "CPJ is keen to inform listeners of its major research findings and empower citizens to bring about changes for their betterment."

The CPJ is a multi-disciplinary academic institute, which was established in March 2017 and joined the cluster of other institutes and centres of Brac University, adds the release.

Since then, it has been working closely with various renowned academic institutions, UN agencies, and donors to promote global peace and social justice through quality education, research, training and advocacy.

It is committed to identifying and promoting sustainable and inclusive solutions to a wide range of global concerns and issues, including fragility, conflict and violence.