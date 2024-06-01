Bproperty launches Eid campaign

Bproperty, the country's leading real estate marketplace, announced the launch of its latest campaign, "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi". This exciting campaign, running from May 27th to June 16th, offers participants the chance to win incredible prizes through a lucky draw.

The grand prizes include the latest iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24, and round trip air tickets from Dhaka to Male and Bangkok for two people, making this the perfect time to secure your dream property, reads a press release.

To participate in the "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi" campaign, potential buyers need to secure booking amounts before Eid. Winners will be selected through a lucky draw, with the first prize being a choice between an iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24. The second prize is a round trip air ticket for two from Dhaka to Male, and the third prize is a round trip air ticket for two from Dhaka to Bangkok.

Winners will be confirmed as the final winners once the property is successfully sold out or after registration. If a winner fails to complete or cancels the deal, they will forfeit their prize, and that winner position will remain vacant. However, if the deal is canceled due to reasons from the seller, document issues, or Bproperty, the winner will have an opportunity to book a new property from Bproperty to still avail of the prize. Buyers will be eligible to win by booking or buying any property successfully in Dhaka or Chattogram. Winners can avail their prizes after the successful handover of the property as per Bproperty's terms and conditions. Prizes must be claimed within 60 days from the date the property transaction is completed.

This campaign is a golden opportunity for prospective property buyers to not only secure their desired property but also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes. Bproperty is committed to providing seamless and reliable real estate services, and the "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi" campaign is another step in enhancing customer satisfaction and experience.

Bproperty is the largest real estate marketplace in Bangladesh, dedicated to making property buying, selling, and renting processes as simple and transparent as possible. With a vast database of properties and a team of expert advisors, Bproperty ensures that customers find their perfect home or investment property with ease.

For more information about the "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi" campaign and how to participate, visit Bproperty's social media page or contact customer service +8809612110011.