Bproperty launches Eid campaign

Corporates

Press Release
01 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:36 pm

Related News

Bproperty launches Eid campaign

Press Release
01 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:36 pm
Bproperty launches Eid campaign

Bproperty, the country's leading real estate marketplace, announced the launch of its latest campaign, "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi". This exciting campaign, running from May 27th to June 16th, offers participants the chance to win incredible prizes through a lucky draw.

The grand prizes include the latest iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24, and round trip air tickets from Dhaka to Male and Bangkok for two people, making this the perfect time to secure your dream property, reads a press release.

To participate in the "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi" campaign, potential buyers need to secure booking amounts before Eid. Winners will be selected through a lucky draw, with the first prize being a choice between an iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24. The second prize is a round trip air ticket for two from Dhaka to Male, and the third prize is a round trip air ticket for two from Dhaka to Bangkok.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Winners will be confirmed as the final winners once the property is successfully sold out or after registration. If a winner fails to complete or cancels the deal, they will forfeit their prize, and that winner position will remain vacant. However, if the deal is canceled due to reasons from the seller, document issues, or Bproperty, the winner will have an opportunity to book a new property from Bproperty to still avail of the prize. Buyers will be eligible to win by booking or buying any property successfully in Dhaka or Chattogram. Winners can avail their prizes after the successful handover of the property as per Bproperty's terms and conditions. Prizes must be claimed within 60 days from the date the property transaction is completed.

This campaign is a golden opportunity for prospective property buyers to not only secure their desired property but also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes. Bproperty is committed to providing seamless and reliable real estate services, and the "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi" campaign is another step in enhancing customer satisfaction and experience.

Bproperty is the largest real estate marketplace in Bangladesh, dedicated to making property buying, selling, and renting processes as simple and transparent as possible. With a vast database of properties and a team of expert advisors, Bproperty ensures that customers find their perfect home or investment property with ease.

For more information about the "Eid-er Khushi Digun Beshi" campaign and how to participate, visit Bproperty's social media page or contact customer service +8809612110011.

Bproperty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

13h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

2h | Videos
China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

China deploys advanced fighter jet on Sikkim border

1h | Videos
Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

Tigers to face India in last warm-up match before WC

4h | Videos
What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

What we know about Stormy Daniels testifying against Trump

3h | Videos