Bproperty empowers youth in Real Estate Industry with seminars at ULAB

Corporates

Press Release
08 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Bproperty empowers youth in Real Estate Industry with seminars at ULAB

Press Release
08 June, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 07:26 pm
Bproperty empowers youth in Real Estate Industry with seminars at ULAB

Bproperty, the leading real estate marketplace in Bangladesh, recently conducted an informative seminar at the ULAB campus to engage students and provide them with valuable insights into the dynamic world of real estate.

The event featured Mark Nosworthy, CEO of Bproperty, and Mathew Care, CEO and director of DCG, who shared their expertise with the audience, shedding light on the industry's inner workings and its promising future, reads a press release.

Mark Nosworthy's presentation focused on Bproperty's significant contributions to the Bangladeshi real estate sector over the past few years, with a particular emphasis on the secondary market scenario.

He provided valuable insights into the challenges and potentials that exist in this thriving industry. Mathew Care, on the other hand, discussed proptech advancements and global real estate trends, highlighting the opportunities created by DCG in various markets worldwide.

The interactive session provided a platform for the experts to engage with the enthusiastic ULAB students. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions, share comments, and gain a deeper understanding of the real estate industry in Bangladesh.

The seminar aimed to dispel preconceived notions about the industry and provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities it holds, thus inspiring them to consider a career path in this promising field.

Bproperty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

7h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

7h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

7h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

10h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg