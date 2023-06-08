Bproperty empowers youth in Real Estate Industry with seminars at ULAB

Bproperty, the leading real estate marketplace in Bangladesh, recently conducted an informative seminar at the ULAB campus to engage students and provide them with valuable insights into the dynamic world of real estate.

The event featured Mark Nosworthy, CEO of Bproperty, and Mathew Care, CEO and director of DCG, who shared their expertise with the audience, shedding light on the industry's inner workings and its promising future, reads a press release.

Mark Nosworthy's presentation focused on Bproperty's significant contributions to the Bangladeshi real estate sector over the past few years, with a particular emphasis on the secondary market scenario.

He provided valuable insights into the challenges and potentials that exist in this thriving industry. Mathew Care, on the other hand, discussed proptech advancements and global real estate trends, highlighting the opportunities created by DCG in various markets worldwide.

The interactive session provided a platform for the experts to engage with the enthusiastic ULAB students. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions, share comments, and gain a deeper understanding of the real estate industry in Bangladesh.

The seminar aimed to dispel preconceived notions about the industry and provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities it holds, thus inspiring them to consider a career path in this promising field.