Bproperty, City Bank partner to simplify home loans

Corporates

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 06:11 pm

Bproperty, City Bank partner to simplify home loans

Bproperty, a property solutions provider in Bangladesh, and City Bank signed an agreement to make home loans easier and faster for Bproperty clients recently.

With this partnership, City Bank becomes one of Bproperty's mortgage partners who will provide faster home financing solutions to the clients of Bproperty with a dedicated team in the shortest time possible, reads a press release.

This, in effect, will provide Bproperty clients with a smoother than ever and more cost efficient property buying experience.

City Bank will also have special interest rates exclusive to the clients of Bproperty and provide faster home loan processing, tactical campaigns, and other relevant benefits.

Additionally, Bproperty will provide valuation and validation support to City Bank to process the loan for Bproperty's clients which will enable them to receive home loans quicker than before.

Anik Simanto, Director - Commercial & Operations, of Bproperty and Arup Haider, SEVP & Head of Retail Banking, of City Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Apart from them, Khan Tanjeel Ahmed, General Manager - Product & Growth, and Kaji Saruar Jahan Sunny, Manager, Mortgage Solutions from Bproperty along with Subir Kumar Kundu, EVP - Head of Products, Segments & Direct Acquisitions, A.K.M. Roknuzzaman Khandker, SAVP - Head of Developer Relationship, and Md. Kamrul Hasan, Manager - Developer Relationship from City Bank were present at the signing ceremony.

