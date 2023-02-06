BITAC organises training on cutting tool technology

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2023
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 02:04 pm

BITAC organises training on cutting tool technology

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 02:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the context of the fourth industrial revolution, a day-long conference was held at the Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) on Master Trainer Training in Cutting Tool Technology, said a press release. 

The conference started at 10am on Monday (6 February) 2023 at BITAC Tool and Technology Institute.

BITAC  Director General Anwar Hossain Chowdhury gave a welcome speech at the conference held under the chairmanship of BITAC Tool and Technology Institute Director Syed Md Ihsanul Karim. Asad Uz Zaman, strategic innovation expert of A2I, presented the main article.

Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director of A2I, was present as the chief guest in the conference. In addition, SE Jamil, CEO of US-based technology company Prime Tools, and Tak Sam Yu, CEO of US-based Machine Control Technology, were present as special guests.

The concept of fourth industrial revolution is very broad, said Dr Syed Mo Ihsanul Karim. 

"To keep pace with the world of tomorrow, we must prepare to participate in the fourth industrial revolution. As a part of it, plans have been taken to create a master trainer in cutting tool technology," he added. 

Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir thanked BITAC for organising the event.

"The government is working under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister to establish Bangladesh as a developed country by 2041. For that purpose, preparations for the fourth industrial revolution must be taken from now. BITAC has already incorporated the concept of the Fourth Industrial Revolution into its operational goals and objectives. Now work has to be done to make this idea a reality."

Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said that the current government has taken the fourth industrial revolution very seriously.

"In the coming days, if you want to live with your head held high in the chest of the world, you have to take necessary preparations to face its challenges. BITAC is working intensively to provide appropriate training to the manpower associated with the fourth industrial revolution and to import, manufacture, repair and install high-quality machines and equipment," he added. 

Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (Bitac)

